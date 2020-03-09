cruise-ship-with-coronavirus-cluster-to-dock-in-california

🔥Cruise ship with coronavirus cluster to dock in California🔥

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases will arrive in Northern California Monday after holding off the coast for days. At least 21 people on the Grand Princess have the virus. Carter Evans reports that anyone who requires immediate medical treatment will be taken to hospitals in the area and others will be transferred to military bases, where they’ll be tested for the virus and held for another two weeks.

