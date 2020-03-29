🔥Cruise ship hit by Covid-19 outbreak to be allowed through Panama Canal🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A cruise ship battling a Covid-19 outbreak while stranded off the coast of Panama has been told it will be allowed to pass through the Panama Canal.

Four passengers have died and more than 130 people have reported suffering “flu-like symptoms” and respiratory issues on board the Zaandam, which last docked in Chile two weeks ago and is headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Two individuals onboard have tested positive for coronavirus.

Amid the outbreak, authorities in Panama had stopped the vessel from passing through the country’s artificial waterway.

However, on Saturday evening the Government said it would reverse that decision for “humanitarian” reasons.

None of the 1,243 passengers on the ship or any members of the 586 crew will be able to disembark on Panamanian soil, Panama’s government added.

As of Friday, Panama’s government had reported 14 people had died in the country after contracting Covid-19, with 786 confirmed cases of infection.

Two individuals onboard the Zaandam have tested positive for coronavirus (AP)

The move came after the owners of the Zaandam, Holland America, said in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page on Friday that symptom-free passengers were being moved across to its sister ship, the Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam is located nearby and has also been granted permission to pass through the Panama Canal.

The company confirmed that four “older guests” had passed away while on the Zaandam, without giving further details about the causes of death.

It said medical supplies and staff – as well as an unspecified number of passengers – were being transferred between its two vessels.

In a fresh statement issued on Saturday evening, Holland America said it was “aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future”.

“We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew,” the company added.

“This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details.”

Meanwhile families of Britons travelling on the Zaandam called on the UK Government to rescue their relatives – many of whom have been confined to their cabins since Sunday.

Guy Jones told the Press Association his parents were among some 229 British nationals on the luxury cruise liner.

Nick Jones, a retired head teacher, and Celia Jones, a retired university staff member, both from Bristol, left the UK for the cruise on March 1.

Their son Guy, 33, said: “At that time, this pandemic had not been announced as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“Our Foreign Office was still saying that travel to unaffected areas was fine.”

Canadian passengers Chris and Anna Joiner ask for help onboard the cruise ship (via Reuters)

His 65-year-old father, who has no known underlying health conditions, said they were “very worried” and wanted the difficulty of the situation to be recognised by authorities.

“We’re sure that UK citizens on board would welcome some news from a government source to show what action is being taken,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are doing all we can to help British people on board the Zaandam cruise ship.

“Our staff are in close contact with the cruise operator and the authorities in the region to ensure British people can get home safely.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.