🔥Croydon stabbing: Teenage boy knifed to death on bus in south London🔥

A boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to a stabbing in Whitehorse Lane about 8.30pm on Sunday.

The victim was found suffering multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.07pm.

He is believed to be aged 17.

No arrests have yet been made and a cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6512/8Mar or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.