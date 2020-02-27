🔥Croydon stabbing: First picture of young man stabbed to death in 'frenzied' street attack🔥

This is the first picture of a man who was stabbed to death in a “brutal and frenzied attack” as he walked down a south London street.

Tyler Roye, 24, was repeatedly knifed shortly after midnight on Wednesday in Stroud Green Way, Croydon.

He was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and is believed to have been attacked by a number of people.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital but died in surgery at around 2.46am.

Police said the family of the Croydon man have been told of his death, with a post-mortem due to be carried out on Thursday.

Forensic investigators were at the scene of the stabbing in Croydon on Wednesday (John Dunne/Evening Standard)

No arrests have been made in connection with the death, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey said: “This was a brutal and frenzied attack on a young man walking along the street.

“I want to hear from anyone who saw, heard or recorded anything in the Stroud Green Way area before, during or after the murder.”

The killing of Mr Roye happened an hour after two men and a dog were stabbed outside a funeral wake in Peckham.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of men fighting outside The Bradfield Club, in Commercial Way, at 11pm on Tuesday night.

Officers found two men in their twenties with non life-threatening stab wounds. One refused further medical treatment. The other was taken to hospital where he remains today. The dog, said to be a bullmastiff, was taken to an animal hospital.

Anyone with information or footage of the area can call police on 101, quoting 71/26FEB, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.