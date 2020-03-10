Charges for the flats at East Croydon’s Leon House start at £335,000.

Croydon came old in the Sixties, when concrete ruled, and Leon House is among the surviving types of mid 20th-century architecture.

The former office tower is undergoing a conversion into 263 apartments and you will be crowned by way of a rooftop sky garden with a residents restaurant.

At walk out is really a hotel-style foyer with a wifi-enabled co-working space and business lounge featuring original functions by post-war sculptor William Mitchell which were uncovered through the refurbishment.

By 2023, ( Croydon ( shall.4 billion Westfield shopping centre and 9,500 new homes.

From £335,000: flats at Leon House in Croydon, near East Croydon station’s superb fast train links

The neighborhood council is marketing Croydon as an integral business location on the edge of the administrative centre, with 27 trains one hour in to the centre and a through-the-night service to Gatwick airport.

Leon House is really a five-minute walk from East Croydon place. Prices from £335,000.

Fifty flats can be found on a shared-ownership basis through insurance provider Legal & General.

These flats cost from £89,375 according to the share you get. Call 03300 586 475.