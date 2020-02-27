🔥Croydon fire: Smoke billows into the sky as large fire breaks out in south London workshop🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a workshop in south London.

Croydon Police tweeted on Thursday just after 6pm that officers and the London Fire Brigade were on the scene of a fire in Lancing Road, near Canterbury Road.

LFB said six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called out just at 5.45pm to reports that a workshop was alight.

Photos on twitter showed black smoke billowing across apartment buildings.

One person tweeted: “I can smell the smoke and chemicals but can’t figure out where it’s coming from. There is a helicopter circling as well”.

Another said they could smell burning rubber.

