🔥Croydon fire: Smoke billows into the sky as large fire breaks out in south London workshop🔥
Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a workshop in south London.
Croydon Police tweeted on Thursday just after 6pm that officers and the London Fire Brigade were on the scene of a fire in Lancing Road, near Canterbury Road.
LFB said six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called out just at 5.45pm to reports that a workshop was alight.
Photos on twitter showed black smoke billowing across apartment buildings.
One person tweeted: “I can smell the smoke and chemicals but can’t figure out where it’s coming from. There is a helicopter circling as well”.
Another said they could smell burning rubber.
