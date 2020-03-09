🔥Croydon bus stabbing: Murder probe launched after teen, 17, killed in knife attack🔥

A murder probe has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death on a bus near Crystal Palace’s stadium last night.

They became the third teenager to be killed in London in just six days.

The 17-year-old suffered fatal knife wounds during the attack on the No 130 in South Norwood at about 8.30pm.

A bus passenger performed resuscitation on the victim, who collapsed bleeding on the street in front of the Monkey Puzzle day nursery in Whitehorse Lane.

Police and paramedics arrived but he was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later. He is the third teenager to die since sixth-form student Shanur Ahmed, 16, was found battered to death on scrubland near Gallions Reach DLR station last Tuesday.

Archie Beston, 19, from Barnes, died in hospital on Friday six days after being stabbed in Kingston-on-Thames.

Scotland Yard has launched 21 homicide investigations in 2020, four fewer than at the same point in March last year.

Last night a mourner at the scene in South Norwood said: “I’m like his father, I’ve known him since he was a boy. I’ve just been to see his mother. I don’t want to believe it. I come from the Bronx. In America, they don’t attack each other like this. What’s the point?”

Police said there had been no arrests. Last night a forensic tent could be seen next to the bus inside a large police cordon by the Selhurst Park stadium.

A neighbour said: “The female bus driver was pacing up and down the street. She was completely distraught, she must have seen the whole thing.

“There were ten or so passengers on the bus and one was doing CPR on him. They were trying so hard to save him. One police car turned up and they immediately took over and started working on the guy.”

The teenage victim had worked earlier in the day as an entertainer at a children’s party venue in Croydon, according to co-worker Mike Matheny, 18.

He told the Standard: “I was with him at work before he died. He seemed to be pretty good at the job and I know he enjoyed a lot of the employees’ company. He was a happy and energised person every time I saw him.”

Mr Matheny added: “I’m ashamed that people in this country are still so quick to add to this growing list of dead young men and crying mothers.” Police are also investigating the killing of a young man stabbed to death after violence flared outside an east London nightclub.

Ricardo Fuller, 24, was attacked in Ilford High Road before staggering back inside the No Problem venue to seek refuge at about 5am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead six hours later. Meanwhile, three men in their 20s stabbed near Bow Road Tube station were taken to hospital soon after 1am this morning. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 101 line.