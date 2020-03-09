Crowded service held in remembrance of St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore

ST. LOUIS — Family and friends of Sam Moore gathered in a packed church Sunday to remember the St. Louis alderman.Moore, who was 71, served as alderman of the city’s 4th Ward since 2007. He died in his home on Feb. 25.The service was held at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, at 1500 Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood.”There was nothing he wouldn’t do to help someone,” said Bishop Lawrence Wooten. “He was such a wonderful, true friend.”Members of Moore’s family described him as a generous, devout person who never passed up an opportunity to sing.Moore was known as a proponent of equity, often pointing to the disparities between north and south St. Louis and calling for action to address vacant buildings and lack of investment and city services in his ward.Some called him the “governor of north St. Louis,” according to Tawana Moore, Sam Moore’s younger sister.When there were arguments in the family growing up, she said her brother was always the one to call for peace.”He was like the family organizer,” she said. “He had a very big presence.”Moore chaired an aldermanic committee on intergovernmental affairs. He played a central role in slowing the appointment of city representatives to the regional Board of Freeholders, voting to table the mayor’s nominees and successfully pushing for more north St. Louis residents on a revised delegation.For 28 years Sam Moore participated in New Year’s Eve vigils for victims of violence, said Jeanette Culpepper, founder of the group Families Advocating Safe Streets.Tova Black, Sam Moore’s younger sister, said he used to leave her voicemails, serenading her. She called him “the singing alderman.”Black said that on a few of these occasions, Moore accidentally called her husband’s phone number, a mix-up that made all of them laugh.Wooten said Moore was involved with charity events to provide clothes and toys for St. Louis children during the holidays.”He didn’t just stop at Ward 4. Wherever he could help, he would do that,” Wooten said.

