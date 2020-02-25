🔥Cross The Tracks 2020 line-up: Khruangbin and The Cinematic Orchestra announced as headliners🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Khruangbin and The Cinematic Orchestra have been revealed as headliners of this year’s Cross The Tracks.

The Brockwell Park festival, which returns for another edition on June 7, had already confirmed the likes of Madlib, Sister Sledge, Tinariwen and Gilles Peterson for 2020.

Now, Texan funk outfit Khruangbin and British group The Cinematic Orchestra have joined the proceedings, sitting at the top of the bill.

The one-day event arrived on the London festival scene in 2019 with a line-up of soul, jazz, R&B, funk, disco and beyond, with a similar offering this time round.

Norman Jay MBE, Sudan Archives, Greentea Peng and Sadar Bahar are among the other acts set to play in June.

How to get tickets for Cross The Tracks 2020

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £30. Buy them here.

Cross The Tracks 2020 line-up

Khruangbin

The Cinematic Orchestra

Sister Sledge

Madlib b2b Gilles Peterson

Tinariwen

Shabaka & The Ancestors

Biig Piig

Sudan Archives

Steam Down

Greentea Peng

Norman Jay

Jazzie B (Soul II Soul)

Nu Guinea (Live)

Sadar Bahar

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Chris Dave & The Drumhedz

Channel One

Ashley Henry

London African Gospel Choir

Sasha Keable

Theon Cross

Jaz Karis

Lynda Dawn

Jamz Supernova

Coops

Charlotte Dos Santos

Laura Misch

Pip Millett

Neue Grafik Ensemble

SEED Ensemble

Charlie Bones (NTS)

Shy One

Tash LC

Aaron Taylor

Collard

Dreamcast

Chloe Bodur

Shunaji

Sarah Meth

Isabelle Brown

…and many more