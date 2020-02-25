🔥Cross The Tracks 2020 line-up: Khruangbin and The Cinematic Orchestra announced as headliners🔥
Khruangbin and The Cinematic Orchestra have been revealed as headliners of this year’s Cross The Tracks.
The Brockwell Park festival, which returns for another edition on June 7, had already confirmed the likes of Madlib, Sister Sledge, Tinariwen and Gilles Peterson for 2020.
Now, Texan funk outfit Khruangbin and British group The Cinematic Orchestra have joined the proceedings, sitting at the top of the bill.
The one-day event arrived on the London festival scene in 2019 with a line-up of soul, jazz, R&B, funk, disco and beyond, with a similar offering this time round.
Norman Jay MBE, Sudan Archives, Greentea Peng and Sadar Bahar are among the other acts set to play in June.
How to get tickets for Cross The Tracks 2020
Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £30. Buy them here.
Cross The Tracks 2020 line-up
Khruangbin
The Cinematic Orchestra
Sister Sledge
Madlib b2b Gilles Peterson
Tinariwen
Shabaka & The Ancestors
Biig Piig
Sudan Archives
Steam Down
Greentea Peng
Norman Jay
Jazzie B (Soul II Soul)
Nu Guinea (Live)
Sadar Bahar
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Chris Dave & The Drumhedz
Channel One
Ashley Henry
London African Gospel Choir
Sasha Keable
Theon Cross
Jaz Karis
Lynda Dawn
Jamz Supernova
Coops
Charlotte Dos Santos
Laura Misch
Pip Millett
Neue Grafik Ensemble
SEED Ensemble
Charlie Bones (NTS)
Shy One
Tash LC
Aaron Taylor
Collard
Dreamcast
Chloe Bodur
Shunaji
Sarah Meth
Isabelle Brown
…and many more