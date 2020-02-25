🔥Croatia and Austria confirm first cases of coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Croatia and Austria are the latest countries to confirm their first cases of coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

The Croatian patient is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital Zagreb, the country’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic confirmed.

While Austrian authoritites have confirmed that two Italian nationals, living in the province of Tyrol, have also been infected.

Mr Plenkovic told a news conference on Tuesday.”The patient is in the Zagreb clinic for infectious diseases. It is a younger person and has milder symptoms.

“He is in isolation and his condition is good at the moment,” he added.

Croatia’s health minister Vili Beros said that the patient had stayed in the Italian city of Milan from February 19 – 21.

Coronavirus: Emergency measures in Italy as number of cases leaps

Austrian media quoted Tyrol governor Guenther Platter as saying by local media that the country’s two patients “were probably infected in Italy’s Lombardy region.”

The news comes hours after Croatia began introducing health checks for people coming from the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy, which have seen Europe’s largest outbreak of the virus.

Italian authorities also reported on Tuesday morning that a woman had tested positive for the illness in Sicily – the first case south of Rome – as the country battles to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, Britons returning from northern Italy have been told to self-isolate in new advice published by the Chief Medical Officer.

Anyone who has travelled north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini and shows symptoms of the virus, formally known as Covid-19, is urged to take similar precautions.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast early on Tuesday, Mr Hancock said: “Yes, the official advice which will be formally updated at eight o’clock this morning is going to change so that those who have been to northern Italy – north of Pisa – if they have flu-like symptoms should self-isolate.

“If people have been to the affected areas that the Italian government have quarantined then they should self-isolate whether or not they have symptoms.”

More follows…