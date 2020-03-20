🔥Critical care nurse breaks down in tears over empty shelves as she tells stockpilers: 'Just stop it'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A nurse issued a tearful plea for panic buyers to think about others after being faced with empty supermarket shelves following a 48 hour shift.

Members of the public have taken to panic buying amid food supply fears spurred on by the coronavirus crisis, despite advice from the Government and supermarkets not to stockpile.

Dawn Bilbrough, from York, recorded an emotional video from her car, telling people to remember that NHS staff like her are the ones looking after them and need food.

The critical care nurse told viewers she “had a little cry” in the supermarket after she found no fruit and vegetables on the shelves.

“So I’ve just come out the supermarket, there’s no fruit and veg. I had a little cry in there,” she said.

“I’m a critical care nurse, and I’ve just finished 48 hours of work.”

Dawn told the camera that she did not know how she was going to stay healthy without many basic items of food.

“I’ve just wanted to get some stuff for the next 48 hours. There’s no fruit there’s no vegetables, I just don’t know how I am supposed to stay healthy.

“And those people, people are just stripping the shelves of basic foods.”

Becoming visibly upset, she added: “You just need to stop it, because it’s people like me that are going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest.

“So just stop it, please!”

Supermarkets have experienced a rise in sales due to panic buying (Reuters)

Her appeal came as supermarkets have begun to limit the number of items people can buy to ease stockpiling pressure, including rolling out measures to help elderly and vulnerable shoppers.

Sainsbury’s revealed it will only allow customers to buy a maximum of three of any single item , while Morrisons said it is limiting purchases across 1,250 lines.

Asda also announced it is restricting shoppers to three items on all food and closing its cafes and pizza counters, while temporarily reducing the opening hours of all its 24-hour stores for re-stocking.

Aldi has already introduced limits of four items per shopper across all products.