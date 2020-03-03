🔥Cristiano Ronaldo's mother in 'stable' condition at hospital as Juventus star thanks well-wishers🔥

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided an update of his mother’s condition, stating that she is ‘stable’.

The Juventus forward flew out to the island of Madeira after his mother, Delores Aveiro, was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital on Tuesday morning having suffered a suspected stroke.

Various reports stated the 65-year-old to be stable, due for tests in the coming hours to determine her well-being.

Ronaldo has now provided an update via Twitter, writing: “Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital.

“Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.”

Ronaldo’s former side Sporting Clube de Portugal have also issued a club statement.

Ronaldo flew out to the island of Madeira on Tuesday morning (via Getty Images)

“Sporting Clube de Portugal wishes Dolores Aveiro all the best and wishes she makes a speedy recovery,” they said.