🔥Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez calls him ‘husband’ after he denies secret wedding🔥

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez referred to him as her ‘husband’ months after he denied the two secretly wed.

In a post of herself and the star posing with their four children, Georgina sent the rumour mill into overdrive by making us all think he really is her husband.

She wrote: ‘Happy 26 for me, very happy. I can’t ask for more from life. Just a lot of health for my family and for me and to always enjoy them.

‘Thank you all for your congratulations, flowers and therefore love. And thank you to my husband for giving me the best life, our children. I love you.’

Considering ‘marido’ means husband, we can only hope that she actually meant it and we can finally call her Mrs Ronaldo.

Cristiano shared the same photo and captioned it: ‘Happy birthday my love. I wish you a nice day. You are an amazing woman and an excellent mother to our children. I love you so much, honey.’

The snap shows the adorable family sat around the table posing for the camera in front of a cake.

One entire side of the room was filled with ginormous flowers and we’re wondering how they got them into the room.

Ronaldo’s children Cristiano Jr, nine, twins Eva and Mateo, two and the couple’s daughter Alana, two, joined the photo but it looks like they might be more interested in the cake.

Back in November 2019, Ronaldo denied that he married Georgina, following reports they tied the knot in Morocco.

Italian gossip magazine Novella 2000 reported that the couple may have married back in May, with an insider adding that Ronaldo had changed his will to protect Georgina.

However, a rep for Ronaldo told TMZ Sports: ‘He has not got married.’

Former shop assistant Georgina admitted in February she would love to become the Portuguese star’s wife but shut down speculation they were already engaged.

She told glossy Spanish magazine Hola! he had yet to ask for her hand in marriage, but she admitted: ‘Every couple wants to get married and I would love to personally.

‘Right now we have priorities and a lot of responsibilities, although in the future it would be marvellous to become Cristiano’s wife.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after NBA legend dies in helicopter crash

MORE: Justin Bieber gets handsy with Hailey Baldwin as pair can’t keep lips off one another at docu-series Seasons





