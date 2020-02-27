🔥Cristiano Ronaldo mobbed by fan as Juventus draw a blank in Lyon🔥

Cristiano Ronaldo has become accustomed to being in the limelight, but even the Juventus star looked somewhat surprised when a fan burst onto the pitch asking him for a selfie on Wednesday evening.

The 35-year-old is the star attraction wherever he goes and that often results in fans doing all they can to get a snap of him – and so it proved during the Champions League knockout first leg tie against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

As the game entered stoppage time, a fan from what appeared to be the home section of the crowd ran onto the pitch and successfully evaded the match stewards before hurtling towards Ronaldo.

The unidentified man soon lost his footing on the slick surface and opted to kneel in front of Ronaldo with security in hot pursuit as he tried to capture the moment with a photograph.

Normally Ronaldo is quite happy to pose for a picture with fans but with his side losing 1-0 and only a few moments left in the game, the Portuguese politely encouraged him to leave.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The man was then escorted off the pitch as play continued, but the incident didn’t bring any kind of luck for Ronaldo or his team-mates as the Bianconeri suffered a 1-0 defeat in Lyon thanks to Lucas Tousart’s goal.