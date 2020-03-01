🔥Cristiano Ronaldo makes El Clasico return watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona at the Bernabeu🔥

Cristiano Ronaldo was back at the Bernabeu as the Real Madrid legend lent his support to his former club for a must-win El Clasico clash against Barcelona.

With Juventus’ weekend game against Inter Milan cancelled due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in italy, Ronaldo was left with a free weekend.

The Real icon made the most of it by returning the Madrid to watch Sunday evening’s highly anticipated top-of-the-table Clasico clash.

Ronaldo has plenty of experience of this famous fixture, scoring 18 goals in 30 Clasico appearances. Ronaldo’s great rival in Spain, Lionel Messi, started for Barca in attack looking to add to his 26 goals in this great game.

The Portugal international left Real in a shock exit in summer 2018 along with coach Zinedine Zidane, opting to join Italian giants Juventus after a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo remains Real’s all-time top scorer with an incredible 450 in 438 games: a ratio of 1.03, or just over one goal a game in nine years at the club.