🔥Cristiano Ronaldo high-fives imaginary fans as Juventus vs Inter played behind closed doors due to coronavirus🔥

In his 1,000th match a professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo would have perhaps enjoyed a hero’s welcome when arriving off the team bus for Juventus’ clash against Inter Milan.

The only problem was there were no fans present to greet him.

The threat of coronavirus in Italy has caused the Lega Pro and the Italian Football Federation to call off several matches in the Serie A, while other matches have been scheduled behind closed doors.

That included Juventus’ top of the table clash with Inter Milan, which was postponed and rescheduled due to fears of spreading the virus, with over a thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region.

Ronaldo, reaching a milestone that only the likes of Ryan Giggs and Pele could also boast in their illustrious careers, is used to being in the limelight and is often mobbed wherever he goes.

Ronaldo went to high-five the Juventus fans… but was left wanting Photo: beIN Sports

But with no fans present, the former Real Madrid man decided to make light of the current crisis in Italy.

As the 35-year-old stepped off the bus, he pretended to high-five imaginary Juve fans with a serious expression on his face – before managing a grin towards the end of the footage.

Even in his advancing years, the Portuguese star still knows how to make football fans smile.