🔥Cristiano Ronaldo donates lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals as Covid-19 continues to take its toll🔥

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have together donated lifesaving equipment to struggling Portuguese hospitals with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to take its toll globally.

Lisbon’s Santa Maria hospital revealed in a statement they will be provided with 10 beds per ward, alongside a number of ventilators, heart monitors, infusion pumps and syringes.

Santo Antonio hospital – based in Porto – will also receive 15 intensive care beds, ventilators, monitors among a variety of other equipment.

There have been a reported 2362 coronavirus cases to date in Portugal, with 29 deaths and – despite significantly lower numbers than the UK, Spain and Italy – the Portuguese healthcare system is struggling.

Paulo Barbosa, president of Santo Antonio’s administrative council, said in a statement: “We want to thank Ronaldo and Mendes for the initiative, which is so useful at the time the country needs everyone so much.”

President of Santa Maria hospital Daniel Ferro also expressed his gratitude.

He said: ‘We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to finance two intensive care units for critical patients suffering from COVID-19.

“There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds … all the equipment that constitutes an intensive care unit equipped to provide care to a COVID-19 patient.”