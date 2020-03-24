🔥Crisis on the NHS front line: Anxious patients, insufficient equipment and fears for health of medical staff🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Exhausted front line health workers doing a Herculean job have made a dramatic plea to the Government: give us the personal protective equipment (PPE) need to keep ourselves safe, or we can’t keep our patients safe.

Junior doctors, GPs, nurses, midwives and pharmacists all told the Standard there was insufficient gear, known as PPE, for them to wear when seeing non-Covid-19 patients.

“Some of the people we see who do not have symptoms will be infectious,” one junior doctor warned. “It means we are potentially spreading the virus to other patients. You look at Italy and you have to be extremely worried.”

A senior practice nurse described how half the doctors at her practice are off ill with suspected coronavirus, including her.

As Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a new order of one million masks, the spectre of Spain loomed.

It has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in Europe, and nearly 12 per cent of its 33,000 or so cases are health workers.

Medics called for health workers to be prioritised for testing, as a diagnosis within 48 hours would let those who test negative return to work quickly.

In the first of a series of articles taking a look inside the NHS, we report on what it is like to be manning the front line in this unprecedented time.

“Bosses told me to carry on until I feel symptoms, but I worry I could infect patients”

Natasha, junior doctor, Surrey

“We have a dozen corona-positive patients in our hospital, all on a specially designated ward, and we are running two A&Es — a ‘clean’ A&E and a respiratory or ‘dirty’ A&E where they wear full PPE gear. I am on one of the non-Covid medical wards.

“I am alarmed because we don’t have enough PPE gear to keep ourselves safe, yet the patients we see could be coronavirus carriers. One patient, who was on my ward for several days, has since tested positive. I had examined their chest and my colleague had looked in their mouth, so I am afraid we could both be infected.

“My bosses have told me to carry on until I feel symptoms, but I worry I could be infecting other patients. At least one third of my junior doctor colleagues are self-isolating. When you look at Italy, it’s scary. There is this feeling of impending doom, waiting for the hammer to fall.”

“We’re getting on with it, but inside we feel scared.”

Dr Karen Benson, GP principal, Haringey, north London

“We’re all pretty calm people in our six-GP surgery, and not prone to panic, yet you can feel the tension. We are closed to walk-ins so patients have to phone and be invited in. Nevertheless, some people just turn up ill and we see them in a special room with PPE gear.

GP Dr Karen Benson

“The Government has supplied us with masks, visors, gloves and gowns, but we don’t have enough PPE gear for seeing non-Covid patients who could be incubating the virus. Our receptionists are terrified because they don’t know whether the person who walks in next will be infected. Our two practice nurses are off sick so we have no nursing support.

“We’re getting on with it, but inside we feel scared. We had one patient admitted to intensive care. My Italian friend tells me their health service can no longer treat patients as people — they are processed as numbers. We’ve been told to prepare to be part of community teams that will manage people with Covid-19 at home to reduce pressure on hospitals. There is a sense among us that we’re all going to get it.”

“We are cannon fodder.”

Graham Phillips, superintendent pharmacist

“I have three pharmacies employing 30 people and they are on their knees.

“They have been working heroically all hours, from 6am to 11pm, trying to manage the unprecedented demand. We are the front line.

Graham Phillips

“As soon as GPs shut their doors, all the anxiety that people feel started falling on we pharmacists.

“Community pharmacies take more calls than 111 and we see 1.8 million people per day — more than the entire NHS put together. It’s bedlam. Yet we have not been issued with any PPE apart from a few out-of-date face masks, and we have no glass screens in front of the counter to shield us.

“We are cannon fodder. My staff are starting to drop, with five going off ill. A lack of testing puts more pressure on the system. Even before Covid-19, pharmacies were under pressure, with Lloyds Pharmacy closing 200 branches, so the stress is now even more intense. My staff want to do the best for patients, but they are tearful, scared and exhausted too.”

“I’ve had one Covid-19 patient that I know of”

Carol, midwife, south London hospital

“Maternity is an open-door service like A&E so we can’t turn people who need help away. We triage them to see if they have coronavirus symptoms, and if so they are seen in an isolation area, but it’s a high-risk neonatal unit and there is no way we can keep our distance.

“We do not have enough PPE to keep ourselves safe. And if we are not protected, our patients aren’t either. This includes women giving birth with comorbidities [the occurrence of one or more conditions at the same time].

“I’ve have had one confirmed Covid-19 patient, and there have been several other suspected cases. We’re all a bit at sea about how to protect ourselves and our patients.

“It’s starting to hit us. Some of my colleagues have begun to go off sick. We’re feeling nervous about the coming weeks — not so much for ourselves, but for the people we could pass it on to and the effect it will have on the people we live with.”

“I have never felt so wiped out.”

Janet, senior practice nurse, north London

“In our GP practice, three of the six doctors are off self-isolating, and I was sent home with the virus a week ago, so our practice’s capacity to deal with patients has been decapitated.

“My symptoms started with a dry cough, then a few days later I got a temperature in the hundreds. I got this deep pain in the chest. I can’t describe how much the body hurts. I feel I can’t even make it to the loo when I need it. I’ve never felt so wiped out.

“None of us have been tested, so those who are unsure have to self-isolate. We need NHS staff to be tested, or there will soon be no one left to man the service.”

“We have to be kind to each other to get through this.”

Liliana Risi, GP, Tower Hamlets; and Provost of the Royal College of General Practitioners, NE London Faculty

“There is an eerie intensity to our work, with people working on collective solutions. In our area, GPs have formed a WhatsApp group of around 200 people to share knowledge.

“Our practice has eight doctors, responsible for 14,000 people, and we’ve seen many with respiratory symptoms, but without testing we don’t know if they have the virus.

“I am not a big fan of the Government, but its approach has been sensible. We may be so overwhelmed that we have to make decisions about who we refer to intensive care.

“The public has high expectations when it comes to ventilators, but too many people who end up on a ventilator don’t survive it. I have confidence that as a developed country we will get the PPE and testing kit we need, but in the meantime we have to do what we can — and be kind.”