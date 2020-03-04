🔥Crisis at malls owner Intu deepens as £1.5bn cash call is axed🔥

The future of shopping centres giant Intu was plunged into doubt on Wednesday after it failed in its bid to raise an emergency £1.5 billion from investors.

Shares in the cash-strapped Lakeside mall owner, facing a near £4.7 billion debt pile, crashed more than 24% to just 8p following the update.

The fall came as the firm also warned that depending on the performance of the business and further falls in valuations, there is a risk it might breach certain bank covenants when they are next tested in July.

Intu, whose shares are worth just £109 million, had been hoping to raise between £1 and £1.5 billion.

Like rivals, it has suffered from retailers closing shops or demanding rent cuts. Competition from online brands has also hammered the sector, and Intu today said the value of its portfolio plunged 22% to £6.6 billion in 2019.

Intu said: “The board believes the current uncertainty in the equity markets and retail property investment markets precluded a number of potential investors from committing capital into the business.”

Up until last month it had been in talks with Hong Kong real estate giant Link about the fund-raiser, as well as property tycoon John Whittaker’s Peel Group, which is the firm’s largest shareholder with a 27% stake. Peel today said it remains “fully supportive” of Intu.

Intu said it received “several expressions of interest to explore capital structures and asset disposals”.

Chief executive Matthew Roberts said: “Some existing shareholders and new investors made alternative proposals, including them making outright purchases of some centres, buying stakes in some, or investing in the PLC.”

He added: “We are not embarking on any immediate sales but will look to consider an orderly disposal programme of some assets in whole or in part.”

PwC and Rothschild are advising.

Roberts said footfall rose in the first eight weeks of this year. He added: “There is a disconnect between the value of the business and what is happening on the ground, with good new lettings at higher rents and more new openings planned.”

Analysts at Peel Hunt said: “Options from here include covenant waivers, debt restructuring and distressed asset sales. A take-private is still possible, but a bidder may be better waiting to strike a deal with creditors.”