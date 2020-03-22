🔥Criminals break into north London hospital and target cash machine amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Criminals broke into a staff restaurant at a north London hospital tackling the coronavirus crisis.

The suspects targeted a cash machine at Barnet Hospital at around 2am, police said.

Royal Free Hospital said the facility remained open and tweeted: “Our staff restaurant at Barnet Hospital is open despite someone breaking in last night to steal the ATM. We have no words! Police are aware.”

A subsequent post from Barnet MPS said: “We were called at around 2am to a restaurant area broken into at Barnet Hospital in Wellhouse Lane.

“An ATM was tampered with; we await confirmation of cash or any other property stolen during the burglary. NorthWest BCU investigating.”

Scotland Yard was unable to provide further comment.