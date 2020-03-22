🔥Criminals break into north London hospital and target cash machine amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
criminals-break-into-north-london-hospital-and-target-cash-machine-amid-coronavirus-crisis

Criminals broke into a staff restaurant at a north London hospital tackling the coronavirus crisis. 

The suspects targeted a cash machine at Barnet Hospital at around 2am, police said. 

Royal Free Hospital said the facility remained open and tweeted: “Our staff restaurant at Barnet Hospital is open despite someone breaking in last night to steal the ATM. We have no words! Police are aware.”

A subsequent post from Barnet MPS said: “We were called at around 2am to a restaurant area broken into at Barnet Hospital in Wellhouse Lane.

“An ATM was tampered with; we await confirmation of cash or any other property stolen during the burglary. NorthWest BCU investigating.”

Scotland Yard was unable to provide further comment. 

You May Also Like

liverpool-make-anfield-stewards-available-to-help-with-crowd-control-at-supermarkets-amid-coronavirus-crisis

🔥Liverpool make Anfield stewards available to help with crowd control at supermarkets amid coronavirus crisis🔥

38-positive-for-coronavirus-in-nyc-jails,-including-rikers

38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers

is-the-coronavirus-like-the-flu?-not-at-all,-according-to-doctors-treating-covid-19-patients

Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients

us-vice-president-mike-pence-and-his-wife-test-negative-for-coronavirus-after-staffer-is-infected

🔥US vice president Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus after staffer is infected🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *