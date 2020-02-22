🔥Cricklewood stabbing: First photo of man, 42, killed in north west London as police launch murder investigation🔥

A murder probe has been launched after a 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in north west London this morning.

The victim, who police have named as Lennox Nigel Alecendor, was found in Cricklewood’s Ansel Road with a knife wound to the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7.30am.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Scotland Yard released a photo of the victim as it announced a murder probe had been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe has pleaded for potential witnesses to come forward.

He said: “This murder took place on a residential street as many people were waking up and starting their day. My officers are waiting to take calls from anyone who may have heard an altercation and looked out to witness the incident or who may have captured any of the events leading up to, during, or following the murder on dash cam.

“Every call is treated in strictest confidence and your information could help remove a dangerous criminal from your area. Please don’t hesitate to make the call.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1397/21FEB or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.