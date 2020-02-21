🔥Cricklewood incident: Man in his 40s dies after being found with neck injury on north west London street🔥

A man has died after being found in a street in north west London with a neck injury.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service just before 7am on Friday after a man was found lying on Anson Road, Cricklewood.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene about 45 minutes later.

Police say there have been no arrests and officers are keeping an “open mind concerning motive”.

One witness said the road had been cordoned off and “many police” were in attendance.

Anson Road at the junction of Cricklewood Broadway remained closed on Friday morning.

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet come forward is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1397/21FEB.