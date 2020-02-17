🔥Crews to close lanes on the Blanchette bridge starting today🔥

For two consecutive weekends starting March 6 and March 13:• Various lanes will be closed over the weekend to restripe lanes and prepare to switch two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge. Westbound traffic will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes during this work.Starting the weekend of March 13:• The on-ramp from Veterans Memorial Parkway to eastbound I-70, just east of the convention center, will close. This ramp will remain closed until November. Drivers wishing to enter eastbound I-70 can use the Fifth Street entrance ramp as an alternate.Nighttime closures are possible for the Fifth Street Ramp to eastbound I-70, MoDOT said.Westbound traffic will return to the original configuration by November 2020.Additional lane closures during off-peak hours will only impact the eastbound bridge during the 2021 construction season.The $33 million rehabilitation project awarded to KCI Construction Co. will consist of replacing expansion joints, performing steel repairs on the truss and approach spans, and repainting the entire eastbound bridge.The Blanchette Memorial Bridge and its westbound counterpart together carry on average about 150,000 vehicles daily, according to MoDOT. That’s more than any St. Louis area bridges that cross the Missouri.