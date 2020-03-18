Creve Coeur man charged with statutory rape and sodomy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Creve Coeur man sexually abused a teenage girl last year in Ballwin after communicating with her online, authorities said.Jeffrey Sakurai, 34, of the 600 block of Tempo Trail Drive, was charged Tuesday with five counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of statutory rape and child molestation.Authorities said that between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, Sakurai had repeated sexual contact with the underage teenage girl, and that Sakurai admitted some of those crimes. He also admitted to providing the girl with drugs and told Ballwin police that one of his ex-girlfriends is underage.Officer Michael Burgoyne, a Ballwin police spokesman, would not provide additional details about the case beyond that the investigation is continuing and that there may be more victims and suspects involved.Bail for Sakurai was set at $50,000 cash. He did not have a lawyer as of Wednesday.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Authorities say efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus over the next several months will be disruptive, but essential to containing transmission.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of the Walmart, police say.

Corey S. Patrick, 46, lost control and hit a tree.

The 37-year-old man was shot by the Taser on Tuesday when he struggled with deputies who were serving a restraining order.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.

The body was found Monday and the death is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes against Persons.

The new counts filed Thursday against Seth Nieters, 20, include rape, child molestation and sodomy/attempted sodomy.

Danaum L. Walker, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malcolm Frazier, 26.

Jeffrey Sakurai was charged March 17, 2020, with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.