Creve Coeur City Council debates parking needs for Mercy campus

CREVE COEUR — Some Creve Coeur City Council members worry that plans for a new Pratt Cancer Center proton therapy addition on the Mercy Healthcare campus will exacerbate parking problems there.The council is considering a site development plan for the 17,230-square-foot addition proposed at the northwest corner of the hospital campus, 615 South New Ballas Road. A final vote is set for April 13.At Monday’s council meeting, Jason Jaggi, Creve Coeur’s director of community development, said the proposal includes a temporary shared parking agreement with Temple Emanuel synagogue, 12166 Conway Road, for use of 110 parking spaces until the planned Mercy Ballas outpatient center with parking garage is constructed.A representative from Mercy said that project will take up to two years.Plans show the existing total parking required is 5,426 spaces, where the north campus has a total of 5,344 spaces. To fill the gap, 110 spaces would be leased from Temple Emmanuel, and 110 spaces are available on the remaining surface lot on Mercy’s south campus, for a total of 5,564 spaces. Once the Mercy South outpatient center and parking garage are open, the required parking for the entire campus would be 6,209 spaces and the total provided on site would be 6,308 spaces.However, Jaggi said that total would include the 110 spaces shared with Temple Emanuel. If those spaces were removed, the overall parking would be short by 11 spaces.Council members Ellen Lawrence and Robert Hoffman said they had serious concerns about the current parking situation.Don Kalicak, vice president of regional development at Mercy, said, “We acknowledge there is a serious parking problem, and we’re trying to solve it.”The hospital has expanded its valet parking service, he said. And it plans to expedite construction of the parking garage, so extra parking will be available sooner than the Mercy Ballas building is finished.But Hoffman cited problems with the current east garage “always being under repair or construction, sacrificing parking spots.”Lawrence added, “Valet parking lines already are two cars deep and multiple cars long and are not working properly half the time,” she said.“However you calculate parking, you are not close to capacity — you are over capacity. I would like us to reevaluate how estimated parking spots are calculated now to make (the need) more accurate.”

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Missouri announced its first death, St. Louis puts 10-person limit on gatherings, Illinois cases soar to 288, with a third in St. Clair County and the government wants $500 billion to Americans – soon.

St. Charles County reported a third case; officials say there’s a second case at a Missouri military base.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Lockdown looms for Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases jumped to 47. Most sick people across St. Louis still can’t get tested for the coronavirus.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

The “stay at home” order kicks in at 5 p.m. in Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases reach 73. And thousands of hourly workers across the region, and millions across the country, can’t work from home. There is no work.