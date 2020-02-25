Creve Coeur asked to approve 1,200-seat basketball arena at Chaminade

Rendering of the proposed Bradley E. Beal basketball arena at Chaminade College Preparatory School, 425 S. Lindbergh Boulevard. The new 1,200-seat arena would be located in the middle of the campus, between the existing Juergens Hall & Athletictron and the baseball stadium. Audrey O’Hagan is the architect.

CREVE COEUR — The City Council is taking steps toward approving a new 1,200-seat basketball arena for Chaminade College Preparatory School.The council on Monday gave preliminary approval to a site development plan for the new 28,000-square-foot facility in the center of the campus at 425 S. Lindbergh Boulevard.The arena, which will cost an estimated $10 million to $12 million, would be built between Juergens Hall & Athletictron and the baseball stadium.A final vote is set for the council’s March 9 meeting.Plans filed with the city by the school indicate the facility would be called the Bradley E. Beal Arena.Beal is a Chaminade alum who went into the National Basketball Association and plays with the Washington Wizards.Jason Jaggi, the city’s director of community development, said that no concerns have been expressed to plans from surrounding neighbors, adding the arena will be in now-vacant space on the campus. He said the new arena should not create a negative impact on adjacent homes because it won’t add more traffic, activity or noise.“The entry (architectural) feature of the new building will mimic a basketball hoop,” he said.He said the arena primarily will be used during off hours, and the plan allows the campus to continue to meet parking requirements (of a total 480 parking spaces plus 76 overflow parking on the old tennis courts/overflow parking lot).Edward Griesedieck, an attorney representing Chaminade (which originally was established in 1906 and is located on 56.67 acres), said that the plan calls for constructing “an amenity-rich state-of-the-art basketball arena for varsity and junior varsity players.”He said varsity and JV players would move to the new site from the current Athletictron building. “It will have lockers, coaches and referee rooms as well,” he said.“This facility will allow us to compete with other schools in the area,” Griesedieck said.Jaggi said Chaminade’s total enrollment for the current school year has been reported to be 869 in sixth through 12th grade, with 158 employees.The proposed basketball arena is not expected to increase enrollment, city officials said.Venable task force Also on Monday, the council appointed nine people to the Dr. Phillip Venable Memorial Park Task Force, to make recommendations for memorializing the history of the park and identify potential resources to do so.The appointees are Councilwoman Heather Silverman, who will serve as chair, and David McCoy, Sydni Jackson, James Singer, Jodi Miller, Carl Moskowitz, Richard Miller, Chris Schroeder and Pier Yvette Alsup.Also, the city is considering changing the proposed date for the rededication of the park from May 17 to either June 13 or 14.The park was the city’s former Beirne Park, at 10630 Country View Drive.The city acquired some land for the park, dedicated in 1961, from Dr. Howard Phillip Venable and his wife Katie W. Venable by the power of eminent domain in proceedings that lasted from 1956 to 1960. City officials have said that, in the mid-1950s, a dozen African Americans entered into contracts to build homes on Country View, which was then called Spoede Meadows subdivision. However, whites in the community asked to buy them out, and Dr. H. Phillip Venable, an ophthalmologist at Homer G. Phillips Hospital and an instructor at St. Louis University’s medical school, was the only person who refused to be bought out.John Beirne, a former Creve Coeur mayor, led the city’s effort to acquire the Venables’ property through eminent domain in the 1950s. The land became part of Beirne Park, which was dedicated in 1961, officials have said.On Monday, resident Nicole Greer thanked the Council for the task force but said it’s likely some members wouldn’t be able to attend a May rededication that falls on the same weekend that many local college graduation ceremonies are being held.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Tao Jiang Warren went to China to visit her father just as the number of coronavirus cases exploded. Friday is the last day of her quarantine at home in Webster Groves.

The man was driving Thursday evening on Delmar Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a curb.

Residents and officials are demanding more accountability from T.E.H. Realty

As of 4:30 p.m., 26 subjects have been arrested at the day-long festivities, according to St. Louis police. The subjects face various charges including minor in possession of alcohol, possessing false identification and procuring beer for a minor.

The man was driving Thursday evening on Delmar Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a curb.

Lanes were closed for several hours after accident in construction zone.

Lanes were closed for several hours after accident in construction zone.

The nonprofit group Better Family Life says $20 million in funding largely didn’t materialize, undermining efforts to revitalize Page Boulevard.

Rendering of the proposed Bradley E. Beal basketball arena at Chaminade College Preparatory School, 425 S. Lindbergh Boulevard. The new 1,200-seat arena would be located in the middle of the campus, between the existing Juergens Hall & Athletictron and the baseball stadium. Audrey O’Hagan is the architect.