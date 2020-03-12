A showstopping centrepiece can completely transform your Christmas table. And it’s easy to create one yourself without breaking the bank by using every day finds you can pick up at a charity shop.

Following their exclusive workshop event held last week in Shelter’s shop in Covent Garden, supported by Dunelm, interior stylists Laurie Davidson (@lifeofaninteriorstylist) and Maxine Brady (@welovehomeblog) of Secret Styling Club share their top tips on how to make a festive centrepiece for your table.

Shelter’s pop-up shop will be open until December 31 and its enticing gifts include stocking fillers, high-end bargains, seasonal gifts and Christmas cards, plus jewellery and collectibles.

Shoppers will also be able to use ‘tap to donate’ points to automatically give £3 to the charity, which helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

How to make a Christmas table centrepiece

What you will need:

Embroidery hoop or wreath base (we used wreaths donated by Dunelm)

Pot or bowl

Scissors/secateurs

Fresh/faux foliage

Florist’s wire

Plant, moss, various baubles and pine cones

Step one

Start by taking your wreath base or embroidery hoop and add fresh and faux foliage to it to decorate, using florist’s wire to secure, before winding around your wreath.

Step two

Add any faux flowers, baubles or pine cones to decorate the wreath. Again, use florist’s wire to secure them to your wreath base.

Step three

Take your pot or bowl, fill with soil and then make a hole for your plant or bulb. It should sit flush with the top of your bowl or pot. Next, make a small hole in the soil and push a tapered candle in, pushing the soil back around it to keep it in place.

Step four

Add moss to the top to hide the soil, then decorate with small baubles, pine cones or sprigs of foliage. Finally, place your pot or bowl in the middle of your wreath and display on a table as a festive centrepiece for all to enjoy this Christmas.

Watch our video to see how you can create the perfect festive centrepiece for your table this Christmas.