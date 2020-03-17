🔥Craving sport amid Covid-19 shutdown? Amazon's Australian cricket documentary is just what you need🔥

If there is ever a bad time for eight hours of unprecedented fly-on-the-wall access about the very toughest sport to appear online, it sure as hell is not now.

If you are reading this end of the paper you are surely craving sport. You are also likely spending more time housebound than usual. And what can a sportswriter write about when there is no sport?

Enter The Test, the access-all-areas documentary about the Australian cricket team that dropped on Amazon last week.

Let’s get the central theme of this thing out there early: even if you are physically repelled by the very notion of Australian cricket, this is compelling, endearing viewing. By the end, you may even like most of them.

It is compelling in part because of the core story. We start on May 3, 2018, as Justin Langer is unveiled as head coach, charged with not just winning games but restoring Australia’s reputation and fixing a broken brand following the sandpaper scandal. Steve Smith, David Warner and the other central figures of that sorry saga are seen only giving tearful, apologetic press conferences.

Sixteen months later, and Australia — with Smith and Warner back — have retained the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years. Along the way they lose in England and the UAE in 2018, host India and lose, tour India and win, and make a World Cup semi-final.

The final two episodes focus on that unforgettable Ashes series, which took in Smith at Edgbaston, Smith v Archer at Lord’s, then Stokes at Headingley before they secured the Urn.

Even once that is done, there is one last period of fascination as they celebrate hard at Old Trafford, then put in a sleepy, sloppy performance at The Oval to allow England to level the series. That leaves this a captivating tale of triumph, but the job not totally done.

It works not just because of the story but also the level of access, which is unprecedented in cricket.

Mumbai Indians did a documentary last year, and The Edge retrospectively (and brilliantly) told the story of the rise and fall of the England team of the turn of the decade. But this is an immediate drawing back of the curtain.

Cameraman Andre Mauger was embedded in the Australia camp throughout this period, filming hundreds of hours of footage from team meetings, hotel rooms, changing rooms and even players’ homes.

The documentary follows Justin Langer’s first 18 months as Aussie head coach (Getty Images)

Headingley is the most compelling passage of the lot, as we see Langer kick over a bin (which he then clears up) when Lyon drops that run out,

Tim Paine give an emotional address, then the head coach makes the whole squad watch the final hour back together the next morning. They are watching through their hands, and so are you.

The players are certainly more willing participants than most of us would be if a camera was permanently stuck under our nose at work. A strength is that it is so player-dominated; with the exception of Langer and his big-name lieutenants such as Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, the coaching staff are support actors. And the Cricket Australia suits who contributed so heavily to the rotten culture that preceded this era are broadly invisible.

Like the madcap BBC podcast Tailenders (which managed this month to get 2,000 people into the Palace Theatre in Manchester wearing Christmas jumpers, clutching scorebooks and singing Mark Wood’s name to a Travis song), The Test is another route into cricket for the uninitiated. There is no need to love cricket to love this, because while it is a sports story, it is rooted in the characters, the friendship and the struggle.

There are moments of real levity, with air-guitarist Mitchell Marsh a brighter star with every passing episode, and Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis’s bromance is a delight. Zampa is at the forefront of a group of very modern plant-eating and coffee-brewing Australian cricketers. At times it felt like the only time he was not making coffee was when he was actually bowling.

Each of these lighter times is offset by real seriousness, whether in the form of Aaron Finch’s long nights of the soul as he struggles for form, or separate trips to the Western Front and Gallipoli to get a sense of the players’ roots.

Those trips are all part of the voyage of discovery that Langer, the undoubted star of the show, tries to take his team on.

We knew he was obsessed with “Australian cricket” (do not try to count how many times he and his team say those two words), but there are surprises too: turns out he loves “A Star Is Born”. Whenever he is on screen the lines between documentary and mockumentary blur.