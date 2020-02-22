Crash seriously injures driver, closes westbound lanes of I-70 near Blanchette Bridge

A crash near the Blanchette Bridge Feb. 21, 2020 shut down all westbound lanes for more than an hour and left one person with serious injuries.

UPDATED with name of drivers, more detailST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was seriously injured and the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for several hours around the Blanchette Bridge following a crash Friday morning, authorities say.James J. McInroy, 26, of Moscow Mills, Mo., was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital after the crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. when a 2019 Isuzu Izo box truck, driven by McInroy, and a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Marcus K. Johnson, 53, of Memphis, Tennessee, both westbound, entered a construction zone. The tractor trailer stopped abruptly and McInroy’s vehicle struck it in the rear. Johnson was not injured, the patrol said.MoDOT said the lanes reopened about 1 p.m.MoDOT said the lanes reopened about 1 p.m.

