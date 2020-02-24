Crash in Metro East kills child, injures three otherrs

A child was killed and three people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 111 in South Roxana, Illinois.A pickup and passenger car collided at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The Illinois State Police did not release information about the victims. but KTVI reported that a child died.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

Caller had claimed she was being held hostage, prompting officers to rush to a home last week.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Fhontez Mitchell was charged with six felonies Wednesday, including first-degree assault and robbery.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.