🔥Crash in Metro East kills 6-year-old girl from Wood River🔥

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Monday with name of girl and additional details from coroner’s office.A 6-year-old girl was killed and four people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in South Roxana, Illinois.Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn identified the girl who died as Layla A. Williford-Mason of Wood River. She died when a car driven by her father collided with a pickup about 6 p.m. Sunday on Highway 111.Nonn said Layla was in a booster seat in the back of a 2004 Nissan Altima driven by her father. The car was heading north on Highway 111. It collided with a southbound 2002 Chevrolet pickup that was turning left onto Broadway, Nonn said.Layla’s father, Frank J. Williford, 28, and the driver of the pickup, Pavel Chernyavskiy, 29, were taken to St. Louis hospitals for treatment. Layla’s sibling was also taken to a hospital. No additional information was provided about the sibling. A passenger in the pickup, Alex E. Turner, 21, was also taken to a hospital.Nonn said an autopsy is pending on the girl.South Roxana police are investigating the crash. No one from that department could be reached for comment Monday.