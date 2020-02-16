🔥Craig Ramage: BBC part ways with pundit for 'entirely unacceptable' comments after Derby racism storm🔥

The BBC have announced they will no longer work with former Derby player Craig Ramage after comments he made about “all the young black lads” at the club.

Ramage, 49, was suspended by the BBC after Derby left-back Max Lowe spoke out on social media against the comments he made on BBC Radio Derby’s Sportscene show, which were later removed.

During the programme, Ramage singled out the Rams’ young black players and said they needed to be pulled down “a peg or two”.

“When I look over and look at certain players, their body language, their stance, the way they act, you just feel, hold on a minute, he needs pulling down a peg or two,” he said.

“So I’d probably say that about all the young black lads, all the young advice if they wanted it, that it’s about when you are struggling for form, you are going through a sticky patch, it’s about going back to basics, working hard and doing the right things.”

The BBC have taken action to disassociate themselves from the former footballer and have vowed to investigate.

A spokesperson said: “These comments were completely unacceptable and we will no longer be working with Craig.

“We are investigating how they were included in this podcast.”

Ramage later apologised for his comments via his Twitter account, adding he “deeply regretted” his actions.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly for a comment that I made after yesterday’s game. What I said was wholly inappropriate and unintentional,” he wrote.

“Race is irrelevant to the issues that I was discussing and I deeply regret what I said. I sincerely hope that the players accept my apology.”

Derby released a statement condemning Ramage’s comments and defended Lowe speaking out, saying they “stand shoulder to shoulder” with their players.

“Derby County Football Club is aware of comments made by a BBC employee after yesterday’s game against Huddersfield Town, directed specifically at a section of our young players.

“We have been in contact with the BBC throughout the day and underline that we do not in any way condone any form of discrimination.

“We take comments like these extremely seriously, we do not tolerate them, and stand shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players.”