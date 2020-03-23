🔥#Covidiots trends on Twitter as people urge others to stay inside amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Social media users have started #covidiots trending on Twitter as the world gets to grips with the coronavirus crisis.

Over the weekend, photos emerged showing crowds of people visiting open spaces across many parts of the UK.

The Government has said it is safe to exercise as long as people keep at least two metres away from other people.

Indeed, Health Secretary Matt Hancock described those flouting the rules as “very selfish”.

Around the world people have taken to social media with a newly coined word #covidiots to describe those who behave badly during the global pandemic.

A fake dictionary definition of what it is to be a covidiot is even doing the rounds…

A covidiot is described as “1. A stupid person who stubbornly ignores social distancing protocol, thus helping to further spread Covid-19”.

“Usage: ‘Are you seriously going to visit grandma? Don’t be a covidiot’.

“2. A stupid person who needlessly hoards groceries needlessly spreading Covid-19 fears and depriving others of vital supplies.

“Usage: ‘See that guy with the 200 paper rolls, what a covidiot.'”

The Prime Minister is expected to address social distancing in his speech later today, as well as the options for those who are self-employed.

Calls for more responsible social distancing came in the UK as an 18-year-old was thought to have become the youngest victim of the virus in Britain, as the number of deaths in the UK rose to 281.

In Walsall, a 36-year-old nurse and mother-of-three is on a ventilator in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.