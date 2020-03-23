🔥COVID-19: Trudeau to Canadians: Enough is enough. Go home and stay home🔥

Speaking to the media on Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau had harsh words for Canadians who are not adhering to guidelines on social distancing.

“If you choose to ignore that advice … you’re not just putting yourself at risk, you’re putting others at risk too,” he said.

The prime minister said that frontline workers “need you to make the right choices.”

“Enough is enough. Go home and stay home.”

He said the House of Commons will reconvene tomorrow to pass emergency legislation in relation to the crisis.

Ontario is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 503.

It’s the largest increase in a day so far. The total includes six deaths and eight cases that have fully resolved. At least six of the new cases are hospitalized.

The host of a flagship current affairs show on Ontario’s public broadcaster says the network is shutting down its headquarters for the day after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Steve Paikin, the host of TVO’s “The Agenda,” says in a tweet that the network’s offices in midtown Toronto — including the TV control room — need to be sanitized.

He says a repeat episode of “The Agenda” will air tonight as a result.

B.C.

Just 12 members of the British Columbia legislature will be present this afternoon as the sitting resumes in Victoria to consider what the New Democrat government says is urgent legislation related to COVID-19.

NDP, Green and Liberal representatives approved plans for the scaled-down sitting to meet social distancing requirements, although the proceedings will be broadcast online and via legislative TV.

The handful of politicians are expected to enact amendments to the Employment Standards Act, intended to provide greater protection for B.C. workers whose jobs are at risk because of the global pandemic.

B.C. declared a state of emergency last week to support its response to COVID-19.

Champagne

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it won’t be possible for the government to repatriate all Canadians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CBC’s The Current this morning, Champagne says the challenges the government faces are unprecedented with airport and airspace closures, border closures and the fact some countries have imposed martial law.

He says Global Affairs Canada has had 10,000 calls and 14,000 emails in the last 48 hours.

Earlier today, the minister said on Twitter that the government has arranged for three new flights to bring stranded Canadians home from Peru.