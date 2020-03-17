🔥COVID-19: Trudeau says Parliament could be recalled to pass emergency assistance legislation🔥

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Parliament may be recalled for a short time for the government to pass legislation had a need to roll out assistance for Canadians who need help weathering the economic storm due to COVID-19.

He says the Liberal government can be considering the Emergency Measures Act to see whether it’s necessary or if you can find other ways to safeguard Canadians from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau also says Parks Canada is suspending all visitor services at national parks and historic sites beginning tomorrow.

He once more encourages all Canadians to remain home whenever you can to be able to help frontline health-care workers do their jobs and protect neighbours and vulnerable people locally.

Trudeau also says he expects to create a major announcement on economic actions tomorrow.

He says the Liberal cabinet is meeting again today.

Ottawa could have more to state concerning the upcoming tax season this week.

