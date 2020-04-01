🔥COVID-19: The slow return to normal for a Canadian in China🔥

In Wuxi, China, COVID-19 came in like a lion and is now going out like a lamb.

On a recent beautiful sunny spring day, bicycle lanes were busy with e-bikes, illegal motorcycles, personal bicycles and public one-way rental bicycles. People walked leisurely on the sidewalks, some even (unadvisedly) shed of their face masks.

During rush hour, the cross-town roadway outside my apartment has returned to its old bumper-to-bumper routine.

On March 22, the total number of new reported cases of COVID-19 in China, population 1.4 billion, was 39. Most interesting, authorities said all these cases had sources outside China. The total number for the rest of the world, for one day, was 18,947.

China has essentially declared victory over the novel coronavirus. Many cautions remain, however.

In my city, 600 kilometres from the original hotspot of Wuhan, we’re not going from a crawl to a leap.



Rush hour in the evening in Wuxi, China.

Peter Stanleigh

Restaurants and food services are open under special rules: reservations only, no sitting opposite one another, and a maximum of 50 per cent of capacity may be seated at any one time. The same applies for bars.

One step at a time. It will take a while before people abandon their newly adopted lifestyle of takeout dinners, lower costs and no dishes to clean. My first takeout meal as a young boy in Toronto was Chinese food. I’m doing the same thing halfway around the world more than a half-century later under very different circumstances.

Entry to all residential complexes remains under guard 24/7. Deliveries must still be dropped off at the gate and placed on shelves to be picked up by residents. We are still not allowed to have visitors to our homes after two months.

You can take the bus or subway; but you must show proper ID certified as to your state of health. No mask, no boarding. Discount public passes for the elderly do not apply. We don’t need passengers who are not in a hurry to go anywhere.

We went to the city centre by bus last week. Holding the handrail was a truly frightening experience. We know the risk we took. We carry hand disinfectant and use it often and liberally.

City parks and gardens have re-opened. Plum, peach and cherry blossoms abound. However, you must reserve your admission as total numbers are limited and all buildings within these parks are still closed.

No gatherings are wanted in confined spaces. Accordingly, schools, theatres, religious centres, training centres, and meeting rooms remain closed, for the time being.

Shopping centres, department stores and independents are all open back to business almost as usual. Security guards ensure, to the limit of their ability and authority, that safe social distances (i.e. two metres apart) are kept. Entry to stores, restaurants, public facilities, shopping centres and other retail establishments still require a scannable ID QR code proving your identity and health status and a mandatory temperature check.

We have seen many people try to by-pass these health and identity checks saying, “I only want to pick up a dozen eggs.” We watched happily as the door monitor answered: “ID and temperature first — no exceptions!” We were proud of the clerk who stood her ground with one particularly aggressive individual and denied him entry.

There is talk of the public-school system re-commencing on March 30 in Jiangsu Province. Middle school and senior school have been chosen to open first, as this is the graduating year for many, and they must prepare for provincial final examinations.

Yes, in China it is mandatory to write senior school entrance examinations and college entrance examinations. Next, one week later on April 7, all other elementary, middle and senior school students may return. On April 13, colleges and universities may re-open, likely to the chagrin of those students who were hoping for a waiving of rest-of-the-year assignments.

After that date, daycare, pre-kindergartens, and private training centres may re-open, as directed by their individual municipalities. Privately run educational and training businesses are definitely the big losers here.

We’re going to stand up slowly, and return to some measure of normalcy one step at a time.

To return to China from elsewhere, there is still a wall to climb. Anyone wishing to fly to Beijing from outside the country must first fly to another designated airport, spend 14 days in controlled isolation (at their expense) and then, if approved, fly on to Beijing.

Those bound for Shanghai can fly in directly; but if you’ve been to one of 24 sensitive areas (read countries), you must submit to 14 days quarantine immediately upon arrival. Canada and the U.S. are two of those 24 sensitive areas.

The shoe has slipped onto the other foot.