🔥COVID-19: Saskatchewan suspends kindergarten to Grade 12 classes ‘indefinitely’🔥

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is suspending all pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 classes indefinitely over concerns about COVID-19.

The government says the shutdown is to take effect Friday but is encouraging parents to keep their children at home immediately if they can.

Daycares located at schools will also close, but licensed daycare facilities outside of schools can remain open.

The province says there’s no evidence that the novel coronavirus is spreading through sustained community transmission, but suspending classes is being done as a preventive measure.

Saskatchewan is also extending its ban on large gatherings of 250 people or more to places of worship.

The Ministry of Health has so far announced six cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer are expected to speak to the new measures later this morning.