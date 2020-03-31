🔥COVID-19: Power to raise taxes at will was whip Morneau wanted to have against banks: sources🔥

OTTAWA — When Finance Minister Bill Morneau sought sweeping legislative powers last week to raise taxes at his will, opposition members called the move a “power grab.” But several Ottawa insiders say he had a specific calculation in mind: using those powers as a whip against Canada’s Big Six banks if necessary.

The National Post spoke to nearly a half-dozen sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations leading up to the emergency funding bill that passed through Parliament last week. All of them were granted anonymity so they could discuss internal government affairs.

The original draft of the bill offered “unprecedented” power to Morneau as the government deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Most notably: the power to increase, reduce or add taxes without Parliament’s approval until Dec. 31, 2021.

The proposed tax measures came as a complete surprise to opposition members, who had expected legislation that would simply trigger a host of spending measures already announced by the Liberal government.

The Conservatives and New Democrats denounced the proposal as a “power grab” and successfully pushed the Liberals to drop it in order to get the bill through the House.

The power to increase taxes at will was floated as a way to give Ottawa coercive power to bring Canadian banks into line if negotiations aimed at helping them increase their lending or reduce interest rates to consumers stalled, according to interviews with multiple sources familiar with the thinking behind the idea.

“Just knowing that the person on the other side of the table has that power without needing to go through Parliament is enough to make sure negotiations stay on track,” one source explained. “You obviously start with the carrot, but you have the stick in your back pocket just in case.”

There was also a growing frustration within the upper ranks of the Liberal government over concerns that banks had declined to loosen their lending standards, even as Canadian families and businesses struggled to gain access to the capital they need.

Two sources explained that for the past two weeks, the government was hearing more and more stories about businesses and individuals being refused loans that they needed to stay afloat until provincial and federal aid measures kicked in.

In the meantime, Ottawa was throwing billions into social security programs to help cushion the financial blow to Canadians. The federal banking regulator had also freed up $300 billion in lending capacity for financial institutions.



Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau (R) arrives for a news conference on Parliament Hill March 18, 2020 in Ottawa,Ontario.

DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Others in government did not share in that frustration, arguing that banks should not be asked to take on new and potentially unstable debts as the liabilities on their balance sheets swell.

So in a bid to reduce those risks, the Liberal government on Friday announced it would guarantee up to $45 billion in interest-free loans to small businesses, and co-guarantee another $20 billion for small- to medium-sized businesses. The move would minimize risk on at least a portion of the credit that firms will need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the measures announced [on Friday], there are no more excuses,” explained one source connected to the file. The person also acknowledged that the recent market collapse has had a “limiting” effect on banks’ ability to lend.

Nearly two weeks ago, the major Canadian banks also announced the possibility for Canadians to defer mortgage payments for up to six months.

Morneau on Friday said he knew Canadians were struggling to get access to loans.

Never in the history of the country has there even been an announcement like the one made over one week ago by the banks about mortgage deferrals of up to six months

“With respect to our discussions with banks, what we’re trying to say is not that we’re negotiating on particular rates. The banks will continue to act in a commercial way. That’s appropriate, but what we’re trying to make sure is that individuals, that small businesses, have access to credit,” Morneau said in response to a question about possible negotiations to have banks reduce interest rates on credit cards.

Spokespeople for Morneau did not refute that some of the proposed tax changes would be used to target banks if necessary. His office said that discussions with businesses, labour leaders and the financial sector have been “constructive.”

“Canadian banks have committed to work with their customers on a case-by-case basis to find solutions to help them manage hardships caused by COVID-19 […] We will continue to engage with the banks on flexible options to support Canadians during this difficult time,” spokesperson Maeva Proteau wrote via email.

The Canadian Bankers Association brushed off the possibility that the government sought the power to increase taxes as a coercive tool towards the banks as “rumours”.

Instead, the head of the CBA emphasized the “unprecedented collaboration and speed” at which banks have moved to work with Ottawa.

“There has been great cooperation, great alignment and communication between our office and government since the beginning, the association’s CEO Neil Parmenter said. “Never in the history of the country has there even been an announcement like the one made over one week ago by the banks about mortgage deferrals of up to six months.”