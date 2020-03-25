🔥COVID-19: Ontario introduces $17 billion rescue package, more than doubles deficit🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
covid-19:-ontario-introduces-$17-billion-rescue-package,-more-than-doubles-deficit

TORONTO — Ontario is introducing a $17-billion package to support the health sector, people and businesses through the COVID-19 outbreak.

New spending includes a $1-billion pandemic contingency fund, nearly $1 billion more for hospitals, and $75 million for more personal protective equipment for front-line workers.

Measures also include a one-time payment for parents of $200 per child 12 years old and under, doubling payments for low-income seniors and suspending student loan payments for six months.

The plan includes both new spending and tax deferrals and will be a major hit to Ontario’s bottom line, pushing the current $9-billion deficit to $20.5 billion next year.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says COVID-19 is an extraordinary threat to the health and economy of Ontario and it demands an extraordinary response.

Phillips was originally scheduled to introduce a full budget today, but instead is tabling a one-year fiscal outlook in light of the global pandemic’s impact on the economy.

More coming

You May Also Like

10/3-up-to-date:-feds-approve-covid-19-aid-package,-announce-quarantine-for-returning-canadians

🔥10/3 Up to Date: Feds approve COVID-19 aid package, announce quarantine for returning Canadians🔥

covid-19-patient-leaves-heartwarming-message-of-thanks-on-room-window-at-ohio-clinic

COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message of thanks on room window at Ohio clinic

calls-to-missouri’s-child-abuse-hotline-have-plummeted,-worrying-advocates

🔥Calls to Missouri’s child abuse hotline have plummeted, worrying advocates🔥

virus-can’t-stop-7-decade-anniversary-celebration

Virus can’t stop 7 decade anniversary celebration

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *