🔥COVID-19 Olympics: Hayley Wickenheiser calls decision to continue Tokyo Games amid pandemic ‘insensitive’🔥

ATHENS, March 18 — The International Olympic Committee is facing strong criticism from members and athletes for continuing ahead with the Tokyo Games 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic with some calling the decision “insensitive” and “irresponsible.”

The IOC has remained committed to staging the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24-Aug. 9, saying on Tuesday after a meeting with international sports federations that measures against the virus were delivering results.

However several athletes say they have struggled to train, travel or compete for the pre-Games qualifier due to concerns for their friends and family’s health as well as restrictions implement by various global public health authorities.

IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser, who competed in five Winter Games in ice hockey and at the 2000 Summer Olympics in softball, said continuing with the Games as planned ignored the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This crisis is bigger than even the Olympics,” Wickenheiser said in a statement on Twitter. “Athletes can’t train. Attendees can’t travel plan. Sponsors and marketers can’t market with a degree of sensitivity.”

“I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.”



Class of 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Hayley Wickenheiser shakes hands with hall of famers prior to a game between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY

Reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi said the IOC decision was putting athletes’ health at risk, urging them to train as normal when entire countries have shut down to contain the virus spread.

“There is no postponement, no cancellation. But it (the IOC) is putting us at risk,” Stefanidi said in an exclusive interview to Reuters.

“We all want Tokyo to happen but what is the Plan B if it does not happen?

“Knowing about a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I would not take if I knew there was also the possibility of a Plan B.”



Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi competes in the women’s pole vault during the IAAF Diamond League Anniversary Games athletics meeting at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park stadium in Stratford, east London on July 9, 2017.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 27, returned to the U.K. from her training base in France after the country went into lockdown. She called the guidance from the IOC confusing and puts her under ‘pressure’ to train, despite current circumstances.

“The IOC advice ‘encourages athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics Games as best as they can’ with the Olympics only four months away but the government legislation is enforcing isolation at home, with tracks, gyms and public spaces closed,” she told the BBC. Despite having already qualified for the Olympics, she says its difficult to approach the Games, “when everything has changed in the lead up apart from the ultimate deadline.”

“I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine, which is impossible.”

The coronavirus has so far killed more than 7,500 people and infected about 200,000, with the epicenter now in Europe.

The IOC has refused to publicly consider cancellation or postponement as possible options, even as other major events including soccer’s Euro 2020 and Copa America and the French Open tennis grand slam announced postponements on Tuesday.

The virus has also wreaked havoc with Olympic qualification tournaments with athletes struggling to train, travel or compete and many pre-Games qualifiers canceled or postponed.

Tokyo is set to host some 11,000 athletes and 53% have already earned their spot at the Games. The remaining 43 per cent will clinch their place through modified qualifiers, or previous performances based on ranking.

Under the current exceptional circumstances, the IOC said, solutions needed to be found that were appropriate, though they might not be ideal for all athletes.

“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” the IOC told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”