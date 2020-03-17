🔥COVID-19: Manitoba to close licensed daycares, preschools by end of week🔥

WINNIPEG — Manitoba says it will be closing licensed daycares and preschools by end of day Friday to help fight the spread of COVID-19

Premier Brian Pallister says it may be possible for a few to stay open as an essential service and home daycares will still be available.

All six casinos in Manitoba are to close on Wednesday.

Officials are also recommending an end to visits at long-term care facilities and cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 people.

The province has launched an online screening tool and is opening more dedicated testing sights.

There are eight cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba — all but one have been confirmed at the national lab in Winnipeg.

