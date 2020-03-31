Live

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues and STL sports questions in his weekly chat

COVID-19 in Missouri: By the numbers

0 comments

Share this

Andrew Nguyen

15 min ago

15 min ago

0

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

This map and these charts show the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Missouri.Officials announced the first COVID-19 case in the state on March 7.

• Read Post-Dispatch coverage of the coronavirus pandemic• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Coronavirus

Local-coronavirus

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andrew Nguyen

Andrew Nguyen is a developer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Author twitter

Author email

Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Manage followed notifications

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

Don’t have an account? Sign Up Today

Related to this story

Most Popular