COVID-19 in Missouri: By the numbers
Andrew Nguyen
15 min ago
This map and these charts show the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Missouri.Officials announced the first COVID-19 case in the state on March 7.
• Read Post-Dispatch coverage of the coronavirus pandemic• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis
• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in the United States
• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment
Andrew Nguyen
Andrew Nguyen is a developer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
