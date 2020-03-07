🔥COVID-19 in Canada: What we know about all the coronavirus cases so far🔥

Here’s what we know about all the coronavirus cases in Canada.

British Columbia

Case 1 — RECOVERED: The first case in B.C., confirmed on Jan. 27, was a man in his 40s. He had travelled to Wuhan, China, and was isolated after he was diagnosed in the Vancouver Coastal Health Unit. Officials cleared the man on Feb. 19.

Case 2 — RECOVERED: A Vancouver-area woman in her 50s was B.C.’s second case. Health officials believe she got the virus from two relatives, who had visited her from the Wuhan area. She was recovered as of Feb. 25.

Cases 3 and 4 — RECOVERED: These two, a man and woman in their 30s, were visiting from the Hubei province in China. They were visiting the woman who became case No. 2. These two, like patient No. 2, were cleared on Feb. 25.

Case 5: A woman in her 30s was announced on Feb. 14 to have contracted the virus; she had recently returned from Shanghai. The government did not specify where she lives, beyond the “B.C. interior” where she was at home in isolation.

Case 6: On Feb. 20, the government announced that a woman in her 30s who lived in the Fraser Valley health region had recently returned from Iran and was diagnosed. The government was monitoring those she had been in contact with, including passengers aboard her flight to Vancouver.

Case 7: This case, a man in his 40s, is someone who had been in contact with case No. 6. He also lives in the Fraser Valley. The case was announced on Feb. 24.

Case 8: A woman in her 60s, who was visiting family in B.C. from Tehran, was announced on Feb. 29 to have become sick with COVID-19. She did not have symptoms when she got here, but soon fell ill; she’s located in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, the government says. This person was in contact with No. 12.

Case 9: A Fraser Valley resident, a man in his 50s, was announced on March 3 to have contracted the virus. He had recently returned home from Iran and was in isolation recovering.

Case 10: Also announced on March 3, a man in his 60s, a Vancouver resident, tested positive for COVID-19. He had also recently returned from Iran and was recovering in isolation. This person was in contact with cases 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Case 11: This person, a female Vancouver resident, whose age was not made public, also recently returned home from Iran and is in isolation recovering.

Case 12: A Vancouver resident, a woman in her 30s, who was in contact with No. 8.

Case 13: On March 4, health officials said a woman in her 80s, who had returned to Vancouver during the last week of February, was the 13th case. She had been travelling in Hong Kong and India; she was taken to Vancouver General Hospital in critical condition, where she remains in isolation.

Case 14: A close contact of No. 10. This person is a man in his 20s.

Case 15: A close contact of case No. 10. This person is a man in his 30s.

Case 16: A close contact of No. 10. This person is a woman in her 50s.

Case 17: A close contact of case No. 10. This person is a woman in her 60s.

Cases 18 and 19: These are a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s. They, say the government, “reside in a single household,” and had recently returned from Iran.

Case 20: This person is a woman in her 50s who travels frequently from Seattle to the Metro Vancouver area. She is staying with family in the Fraser Health region, the government says.

Case 21: A woman in her 50s, in the Fraser Health region, who has no recent travel history.

Alberta

Case 1: The woman, in her 50s, is in the “Calgary zone” and was aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. She returned home on Feb. 21, and has been isolated at home since Feb. 28; she’s expected to make a full recovery. This case is presumptive, meaning as yet Alberta has confirmed it but the national lab has not.

Case 2: The second case, also presumptive, is an Edmonton-area man in his 40s who had travelled on business to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio. He returned to Alberta on Feb. 28 and is currently isolated at his home.

Ontario

Case 1 — RECOVERED: Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre admitted a patient with fever and respiratory symptoms on Jan. 23. The male, with no announced age, had recently visited Wuhan. This patient has recovered.

Case 2— RECOVERED: The second case, announced on Jan. 27, is the wife of the first case. No further details have been released, though the patient has since recovered.

Case 3— RECOVERED: A woman in her 20s had no symptoms when she arrived in Toronto on Jan. 23, but began to fall ill on Jan. 24. Having travelled by “private vehicle” to London, she was assessed at the London Health Sciences Centre, and released “with follow up” by the Middlesex-London Health Unit. She has had limited exposure and was isolated since Jan. 24. She has now recovered.

Case 4 — RECOVERED: A woman who had come from China went to the North York General Hospital ER — on the advice of Telehealth Ontario — on Feb. 21. She had a “cough that was improving,” the government said. She was discharged and went into self-isolation; she has also recovered.

Case 5: A woman in her 60s who had been in Iran went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s ER on Feb. 24. She was discharged and went home to self-isolate.

Case 6: On Feb. 27, Ontario announced that No. 5‘s husband, a man in his 60s, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 7: A man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Feb. 25. He went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Cetnre’s ER on Feb. 26, with a travel history to Iran. He was discharged and went into self-isolation.

Case 8: A man in his 80s who had arrived on Feb. 20. This man went to Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital’s emergency department on Feb. 27, having gone to Egypt. He was put into self-isolation, as he was feeling well. Throughout his travels, the government said, the man wore a mask.

Case 9: A 34-year-old woman went to Mackenzie Health on Feb. 27, with a travel history to Iran. She had a dry cough, runny nose, shortness of breath and headache. She was put into self-isolation.

Case 10: A woman, 51, returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 22. On Feb. 28, she went to a clinic in Ajax with a cough, body aches and chills. She was admitted to Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering, where she was then discharged and put in self-isolation.

Case 11: The husband, age 69, of case No. 10. He had not travelled to Iran but tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 28; he’s in self-isolation.

Case 12: A man in his 50s who’s a Toronto resident but was temporarily living in Vaughn. He’s the brother of an unspecified earlier case, who had recently been to Iran. After testing at Mackenzie Richmond Hill hospital on Feb. 28, he was put into isolation. The government says he “has had no community exposure.” The case was announced on March 1.

Case 13: The husband of case No. 9, a man in his 40s. He had travelled with his wife and toddler to Iran, but did not have symptoms. He was tested on Feb. 28 at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital; the government says he’d been self-isolated before developing symptoms and therefore had no public contact.

Case 14: A man in his 60s who had returned from Iran on Feb. 23. On Feb. 28, he went to North York General Hospital with a cough; he was discharged and went into self-isolation.

Case 15: A woman in her 70s from Newmarket, who had been in Egypt with case No. 8. She was tested at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Feb. 29, and has been in self-isolation since.

Case 16: A woman in her 60s who came home from Egypt on Feb. 20, said the Toronto Sun.

Case 17: A woman in her 70s who came home from Egypt on Feb. 20 and was with case No. 17, said the Toronto Sun.

Case 18: A man in his 60s who came home to North York from Iran on Feb. 23.

Case 19: A woman in her 70s from York region, who had been to Egypt. She arrived in Toronto on Feb. 20, and went to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on March 1. She was discharged and put in self-isolation.

Case 20: A man in his 50s who had come home from Iran on Feb. 25. He went to York General Hospital on Feb. 29, and put in self-isolation after being discharged.

Case 21: A woman in her 50s, who returned home March 3, had come from Italy. She went to Grand River Hospital’s emergency department, in Kitchener, and was sent home for self-isolation with mild symptoms.

Case 22: A man in his 60s who had come home from Iran on Feb. 29. He went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, on March 3. He was discharged that same day, and went into self-isolation.

Cases 23 and 24: A married couple, a man and woman in their 60s, were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. They travelled to Mexico over the course of Feb. 11 to 21. They came home Feb. 28 and the couple were assessed at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital. They are at home recovering in self-isolation, the government says.

Case 25: A man in his 50s who had come home from Iran on Feb. 27. He went to North York General Hospital’s emergency department in Toronto on March 3. He was discharged and is in isolation.

Case 26: A man in his 40s who had been to Las Vegas went to Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto on Feb. 28. He’s at home in isolation.

Case 27: A man in his 20s returned from Italy on March 3 and went to the emergency department at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital. He was discharged and remains in self-isolation at home.

Case 28: A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s who returned from Iran on March 2. She is now at home in isolation.

Quebec

Case 1: A Montreal-area woman, who came home from a visit to Iran, via Doha, Qatar on Feb. 25. She went into self-isolation after visiting a medical clinic.

Case 2: A resident of Mont-Laurier who had recently been to India. He was taken to Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital on March 4; the man was put in quarantine and is in stable condition.

— With files from the Vancouver Sun, Montreal Gazette and The Canadian Press