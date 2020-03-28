COVID-19 hits 3 more nursing homes in St. Louis area, 3 others in Missouri

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Three more St. Louis area homes for older adults have been hit by the new coronavirus.The newly confirmed cases mean a total five nursing homes in the St. Louis area have been hit by COVID-19, the viral infection that is spreading widely across the U.S.A resident and an employee of Anthology of Town and Country, a senior-living and assisted-living home located at 1020 Woods Mill Road, tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, company spokeswoman Hannah Bursack said.The resident was hospitalized for a respiratory condition on March 19 and hasn’t been at the facility since, Bursack said. The employee’s last day of work was March 20 after falling ”ill,” she said.Mark Golliday, executive director of the senior-living facility Clarendale of St. Peters, said Friday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Golliday did not release more details about the case.And a veteran living at a veterans home in north St. Louis County tested positive Friday for COVID-19, the Missouri Veterans Commission told KTVI (Channel 2).Nursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.Four residents and two employees at Life Care Center of St. Louis have been sickened by the virus, a spokesman confirmed Thursday. And three residents and an employee at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility in St. Charles, have the virus.The facilities said they took precautions recommended by federal and local health officials to prevent the spread of the virus, including barring visitors in recent weeks, screening employees and residents daily for symptoms including fevers and coughs, closing common areas, canceling group events and maintaining appropriate distances between residents.Anthology barred visitors three weeks ago, said Cliff Gilmore, whose parents live at the home. But the facility didn’t close its dining room until Wednesday, once COVID-19 tests were returned.“There were only a couple common areas, so if a patient wasn’t in a room, then it’s everywhere,” Gilmore said. His mother, 79, has respiratory issues and an active cough. His father is 82 and so far hasn’t shown health issues.“It’s terrifying,” said Gilmore, who has been able to talk to his parents only by video or telephone call.So far, Anthology has signaled that COVID-19 tests will be done only on people who meet requirements set by Missouri officials amid a national shortage of test kits. The state health department did not respond Friday to a request for comment on testing at senior-living facilities.“It’s hard to tell what Anthology is doing to push back on it given the high risk for their residents being in a confined space with two known cases,” Gilmore said.‘Finding out more’Area health officials have largely left it up to nursing homes or other senior-living facilities to notify residents’ families or the public of COVID-19 infections on their own.While St. Charles County earlier this week confirmed COVID-19 cases at Frontier, other officials across the region have so far refused to confirm other cases at homes for older adults, citing federal laws designed to prevent personal identification of medical patients.

And though they instruct facilities to notify families, there is no requirement that the facilities do so.“Although we recommend facilities contact family members, each facility has its own protocols to address that matter,” said Harold Bailey, a spokesman for the St. Louis Department of Public Health. Spokesmen for St. Charles County and St. Louis County also said they suggest but don’t require family notification.State officials released information about nursing homes with cases Friday. Three other nursing homes in Missouri have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state. They are McRite Plaza at BriarCliff in Kansas City, Morningside of Springfield in Springfield, and Salt River Community Care in Shelby County, in northeast Missouri.Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a Creve Coeur-based nonprofit that advocates for long-term care residents in the St. Louis region and northeast Missouri, said it’s frustrating that there isn’t more transparency.She said families who haven’t been able to visit loved ones in the past three weeks are scared.“Once there’s a positive test we want to make sure there is an open line of communication with the facilities and the residents that live there,” Moore said. “We are actually finding out more through newspapers.”She said the government seems to be leaving it up to each individual facility to let people know of positive COVID-19 tests.“It is such a balance because patient privacy is very important, but there is definitely a public health concern as well,” she said of the law, known as HIPAA, which is designed to protect patient privacy. “When this shakes out, I think we are going to see a lot of very unhappy people from both sides. There is no good answer to this.”‘Can’t even get a test’But nursing homes have been working hard to try to prevent COVID-19 infections, Moore said.“I think they all realized what’s at stake here,” she said. “They know that they are dealing with the most vulnerable population for this disease.”“And they know that a lot of lives will be lost if the disease gets into their facility.”But with active COVID-19 cases present, homes for older adults need more testing — and quickly, Moore said.“The more testing we can do the better,” she said, “because we need to be able to identify cases really quickly there.”Tim Dolan, owner of Dolan Memory Care Homes, a network of 14 small group homes in St. Louis County, said one of his residents was tested for COVID-19 — it came back negative — but it required wading through thickets of bureaucracy to get it done.“I wish we had a way for the state to help us get them because we are not the only ones in this position,” Dolan said. “I was hoping we were a little more prepared at the state level than what we are when it comes to physically getting things, like PPE and tests. We can’t even get a test.”Meanwhile nursing homes and senior-living facilities don’t have enough personal protective equipment, like masks, gowns and face shields.“I want to stress, we don’t have this issue right, now,” Dolan said. “But as providers, we want to make sure that we have everything we need in our arsenal in case we do have a case of this.”

