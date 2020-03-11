A view looking up into the dome of the “new” Illinois State Capitol building, which was completed in 1888. From the first floor to the dome is 361 feet.

By Valerie Schremp Hahn

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the news at a Chicago press conference where he announced the state’s number of COVID-19 cases had increased to 25.“We’ll continue to work together to evaluate the situation and take additional steps as needed,” said Pritzker hours after organizers announced that Chicago, like other cities around the world, had canceled this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.“There will no doubt be other unique challenges ahead as COVID-19 progresses in our state,” the Democratic governor said.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing. In the U.S., the total has topped 1,000. Worldwide, more than 121,000 have been infected, and more than 4,300 have died.The Legislature had no session days planned this week, giving members time to campaign before Tuesday’s primary election, and planned to reconvene on Wednesday. Now, the next session day for House or Senate will be March 24.