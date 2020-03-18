🔥COVID-19 crisis: Canada-U.S. border shut for first time since 9/11 attacks🔥

For the first time since the 9/11 attacks, the Canada-U.S. border will be closed to “non-essential” traffic, American president Donald Trump announced via tweet.

“Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!,” the president said in his message, adding that the decision was based on “mutual consent” between countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is presumably set to announce this decision at a 10: 30am press conference on Wednesday, alongside a host of other financial measures to assist Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of people, as well as almost $2 billion in goods and services, cross the border between the US and Canada on a daily basis.

This announcement comes the same day Canada is closing its other borders to most non-citizens outside of the U.S., as announced by the prime minister on Monday. As of noon Wednesday, only Canadian citizens and permanent residents, diplomats and flight crews.

