COVID-19 cases in Missouri top 1,000, Illinois cases now more than 5,000

Medics and firefighters bring a patient who was having breathing problems out of their home in the 1300 block of South Tucker Boulevard to transport them to the hospital on Monday, March 30, 2020. Both firefighters and medics are wearing personal protective equipment on some calls to protect the first responders from the catching the coronavirus. Monday marked the start of the second week of the stay at home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city of St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Cases of COVID-19 rose by 588 between Illinois and Missouri Monday, including eight newly announced deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In Missouri, confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,031 Monday, up from 183 one week before. The state reported 12 people have died from confirmed cases. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday that more than half of the state’s total are from the St. Louis region, including 139 cases in the city as of Monday.

St. Louis County reported 323 cases by Sunday evening and St. Charles County had 51 cases as of Monday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois rose to 5,056 Monday, including 72 deaths. That’s up from 1,285 one week ago. Cases include 36 in St. Clair County, 13 in Madison County and three in Monroe County.Among the new deaths reported in Illinois Monday is a man incarcerated at the Stateville Correctional Center. A total of 12 men in custody at the prison about 40 miles southwest of Chicago have been hospitalized. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

