🔥COVID-19 case confirmed at Whiteman Air Force base🔥

KNOB NOSTER — Military officials on Sunday confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Whiteman Air Force Base in western Missouri.The positive case, identified Saturday, is the first on the U.S. Air Force base. The person who tested positive is an adult, non-military member, officials said.“Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement. “The health and safety of our airmen and their families is paramount — and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities.”The base is currently at “Health Protection Condition BRAVO,” which denotes a moderate risk of disease spread. There are no immediate additional restrictions in place at the base but they may be implemented in the future, officials said.

