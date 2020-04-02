🔥COVID-19: Canadians set to be removed from stricken cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam as they dock in Florida🔥

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, almost 250 Canadians will be removed from two COVID-19-stricken cruise ships, the MS Zaandam and the Rotterdam, and returned home.

As the pandemic widens, the Associated Press reports, the U.S. coast guard had issued an order that all such liners must remain at sea. The coast guard had also said that people who are ill on cruise ships should be returned to the country in which those vessels are registered. The regulations applied to vessels carrying 50 or more.

On Thursday, however, it was announced by American authorities that the ships will be allowed to dock in Florida, and the AP had earlier reported that Trump has indicated that he will making an exception for the repatriation of the Canadians stranded on board the two sister ships. U.K. citizens will also be given preferential treatment.

Ninety-Seven Canadians are on the Zaandam and 150 on the Rotterdam. There have been four deaths on the Zaandam, two of them put down to COVID-19. The Rotterdam was sent to help its sister ship, but now has its own cases. The Zaandam is carrying nearly 1,050 passengers and crew, while the Rotterdam has almost 1,450 on board.

“We’re taking the Canadians off and giving them to Canadian authorities. They’re going to bring them back home,” the U.S. president said Wednesday.

“We continue to engage with the passengers and Holland America to co-ordinate travel for Canadian citizens back to Canada upon disembarkation,” Global Affairs Canada told the AP.

Trump said America will send medical teams onto the vessels, but individual states had been extremely wary of taking cruise ship passengers, because of the COVID-19 risks they pose.

“You have people that are sick on those ships and states don’t want to take them,” Trump said. “They have enough problems right now and they don’t want to take them, but we have to from a humane standpoint. We don’t have a choice. I don’t want to do that, but we have to. People are dying.”

On Thursday, Florida officials agreed to allow the two ships to dock at a port in Fort Lauderdale, resolving the days-long impasse.



In this file photo passengers use binoculars onboard Holland America’s cruise ship Zaandam as it entered the Panama City bay to be assisted by the Rotterdam cruise ship with supplies, personnel and COVID-19 testing devices, eight miles off the coast of Panama City, on March 27, 2020.

LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

The agreement would allow the Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock at the Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale after 27 days at sea, according to an NBC News article.

Representatives for the cruise line and Broward County, which contains Fort Lauderdale, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal.

The port’s website showed the vessels were scheduled to dock at 1 p.m. and 1: 30 p.m. EDT (1700 and 1730 GMT).

Nine people suspected of having COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will go to a Broward Health hospital, while foreign nationals will board buses directly to an airport before flying by charter planes back to their home countries, NBC reported. Forty-five severely sick passengers will remain on board.

The deal comes after Trump earlier this week urged the state’s governor, a fellow Republican, to drop his opposition to accepting the ships.

Governor Ron DeSantis initially opposed the ships’ arrival in his state, and told Fox News earlier this week he did not want passengers to be “dumped” in south Florida.

The nation’s top infectious disease officials also urged that passengers be taken off the ships as soon as possible to prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus.

“You have to take care of the people who are ill. You just have an obligation to do that. And as quickly as possible. You’ve got to get the people who are not sick, who are not infected, off the ship,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS “This Morning” on Thursday just before the deal was reported.

“This is absolutely necessary to do before you get further spread of the infection,” added Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

U.S. Representative Donna Shalala of Florida said earlier on Thursday that it was immoral not to accept the cruise ship passengers.

“We Americans don’t turn people away,” she told CNN. “We did once and to our shame. We turned Jewish refugees, desperate Jewish refugees (during Germany’s Nazi era) away. … We will never recover from that shame.”