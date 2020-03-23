🔥COVID-19: Canadian women far more worried about pandemic than men are, poll shows🔥

Women are taking the COVID-19 outbreak a lot more seriously than men are, a new poll from Abacus Data has found.

Forty-nine per cent of women said they are very worried about the outbreak, along with 26 per cent who are somewhat worried. Thirty per cent of men are very worried about the virus and 33 per cent are somewhat worried.

Thirty-seven per cent of men are either a little or not all worried about the outbreak, compared to 25 per cent of women.

“Having done a little bit of research myself, looking at gender differences when it comes to risk perception, there’s a fairly clear literature that says that men are just less likely to perceive risk as acutely as women,” said David Coletto, the CEO of Abacus Data, in an interview with the National Post on Monday.

Along with being less likely to worry, men are also less likely to follow the advice being offered by public health officials to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic, the polling data shows.

I think that parental instinct in young dads, it reflects that huge gap between those two younger cohorts

“Men are much less likely to be worrying, but they’re also less likely to be staying home, not going out and not interacting with other people — basically not doing social distancing — than women,” said Coletto. The results are part of an expansive survey that Abacus Data is conducting on the COVID-19 outbreak and how Canadians are feeling about it.

And as a battle wages online between baby boomers and young people over who is the most intransigent about obeying public health advice, the results of the Abacus poll show there’s plenty of blame to spread around.

The worst culprits are young men and older men, while men aged 30 to 44 years old seem to be taking the virus more seriously.

Forty per cent of men aged 30 to 44 years old are very worried about the virus, which is double the number of men aged 18 to 29 years old who feel the same way.

“That 30 to 44 group across the board, whether men or female, are the most worried about this. So I think it is partly a parental driver,” said Coletto. “I think that parental instinct in young dads, it reflects that huge gap between those two younger cohorts.”



A new survey shows women are more scared of the COVID-19 pandemic than men are.

Abacus Data

The Abacus Data poll shows that among everyone in Canada, about 31 per cent of people are still not worried or only a little bit worried about the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had stern words for people who aren’t listening to recommendations from public health officials.

“We’ve all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they’re invincible. Well, you’re not. Enough is enough. Go home and stay home,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau said if people don’t respond to “education” on the risks of gathering in groups, then the government would start enforcing those rules.

Coletto said he expects that will soon be the case. He is concerned about the large groups of people who seem unconcerned by the outbreak and the anecdotal evidence online of people still holding parties and gathering in groups.

“We can’t assume that these messages from public health agencies are actually getting through to everybody,” said Coletto. “It’s hard to persuade people until you’re personally affected by it. And by then it’s too late.”

• Email: sxthomson@postmedia.com | Twitter: stuartxthomson